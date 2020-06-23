Ferienbeginn in fünf Bundesländern : ADAC erwartet großes Stauwochenende

Stau auf der Stadtautobahn Berlin in der Richtung stadteinwärts. Archivfoto. Foto: dpa/Britta Pedersen

München Angesichts des Ferienbeginns erwartet der ADAC am kommenden Wochenende zahlreiche Staus – insbesondere in Nord- und Süddeutschland. Wegen der Corona-Pandemie könnten überdurchschnittlich viele Urlauber mit dem Auto unterwegs sein.

Im bevölkerungsreichsten Bundesland Nordrhein-Westfalen sowie in Berlin, Brandenburg, Hamburg und Schleswig-Holstein beginnen die Ferien, außerdem sei aus Mecklenburg-Vorpommern eine zweite Reisewelle zu erwarten, teilte der Automobilklub am Montag in München mit. Hinzu kämen zahlreiche Reisende aus Skandinavien in Richtung Meer oder in den Süden.

Die Folgen der Corona-Krise auf den Reiseverkehr seien aber nicht klar. Der ADAC geht davon aus, dass deutlich mehr Deutsche Urlaub per Auto im eigenen Land oder in den Nachbarländern machen und weniger mit dem Flugzeug verreisen. Es sei aber fraglich, ob die Straßen noch stärker belastet seien als in den Vorjahren - etliche Deutsche dürften sich in ihrem Urlaub mit Tagesausflügen und spontanen Kurztrips begnügen.

Als besonders verkehrsbelastet erwartet der ADAC die Fernstraßen in Richtung Nord- und Ostsee und in Richtung Österreich sowie in den Ballungsräumen. Im Ausland sei sowohl an den Grenzen zu Dänemark als auch bei der Einreise von Slowenien nach Kroatien mit Wartezeiten durch intensive Personenkontrollen zu rechnen.

(anst/AFP)