Nachwuchsglück bei Blümchen : Sängerin Jasmin Wagner ist schwanger

Berlin Gleich zwei frohe Botschaften hatte die als Blümchen bekannt gewordene Sängerin am Mittwoch auf ihrem Instagram-Kanal zu verkünden. Ihre Ernährungsgewohnheiten hätten sich dadurch wohl zum Besseren verändert.

Wagner war zuvor mit dem Unternehmer Frank Sippel verheiratet, von dem sie nun geschieden sei. Auf ihrem Instagram-Account präsentierte sie sich am Mittwoch lachend auf einem Foto, mit einem Pappschild in der Hand, auf dem stand: „Just divorced“ (frisch geschieden). Darunter schrieb sie: „Dankbar für alles Gute was wir teilten ... Voller Vorfreude auf alles was nun für mich bereit steht!“