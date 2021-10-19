Trotz Impfung und Genesung : Patricia Kelly erneut mit Corona im Krankenhaus

Berlin Genesen, geimpft und trotzdem wieder Corona? Das ist offenbar Sängerin Patricia Kelly von der bekannten Folkband „The Kelly Family“ widerfahren.

Obwohl sie nach eigenen Worten bereits eine Infektion überstanden hat und geimpft wurde, ist Sängerin Patricia Kelly (51) erneut am Coronavirus erkrankt. „Patricia (...) hat sich (trotz abgeschlossener Impfung) mit dem Coronavirus angesteckt und liegt derzeit im Krankenhaus“, teilte ihr Team am Montagabend auf Instagram mit. „Wir hoffen, dass sie es bald verlassen kann und es ihr wieder besser geht.“

Ein dazu gepostetes Foto zeigt eine Hand, die auf einem Nachttisch neben einem Krankenhausbett liegt. „Bitte macht euch nicht zu viele Sorgen“, heißt es weiter in dem Posting. „Wir sind zuversichtlich, dass Patricia sehr bald wieder auf den Beinen ist.“

Ein Konzert, das am 25. Oktober in Hannover stattfinden sollte, wurde abgesagt. Möglicherweise müssten noch weitere Termine der „One More Year“-Tour verlegt werden, hieß es. Wegen einer Fuß-Operation hatte die Sängerin erst vergangene Woche einzelne Auftritte verschoben.