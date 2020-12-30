30. Dezember 2020 um 04:25 Uhr
Allgäu-Initiative
:
Kuhglocken statt Böller?
Frohes neues Muh: Kuhglocken sind im Allgäu als Ersatz für das Silvestergeböller im Gespräch.
Foto: dpa/Sven Hoppe
Kempten Wegen des Feuerwerksverbots schlägt ein Facebook-Aufruf aus dem Allgäu vor, das neue Jahr buchstäblich einzuläuten. Dazu hat die bayerische Polizei gleich einige Ratschläge parat.
Mit Kuhglocken statt Böllern wollen Menschen im Allgäu nach einem Aufruf in sozialen Netzwerken das neue Jahr einläuten. Die Aufforderung wurde auf Facebook unter dem Titel „S' Allgäu schealed“ verbreitet. Das Jahr 2021 solle „nicht klanglos beginnen“, schreiben die bislang unbekannten Initiatoren. Zunächst hatte die „Allgäuer Zeitung“ berichtet.
Auf dem eigenen Grundstück sei das Glockenläuten grundsätzlich erlaubt, sagte ein Polizeisprecher am Dienstag in Kempten. „Wenn man das wegfallende Böllern betrachtet, wird man für das Läuten einer Kuhglocke um Mitternacht von der Polizei auch keine Anzeige wegen Ruhestörung bekommen.“
In der Öffentlichkeit sei das Glockenläuten nach 21 Uhr aber tabu, betonte der Sprecher. „Das ist kein triftiger Grund, um die Wohnung zu verlassen.“ Damit deshalb bis zum Ende der nächtlichen Ausgangsbeschränkung in Bayern zu warten, könne aber ebenfalls zu einer Anzeige führen: „Wenn jemand meint, um 5.02 Uhr das ganze Dorf aufwecken zu müssen, würde die Polizei wahrscheinlich zu einer anderen Beurteilung der Lage kommen als um Mitternacht“.