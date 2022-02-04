Aufklärung zu Hodenkrebs : Krankenkassen-Video mit Pornodarstellerin sorgt für Sexismus-Debatte

Berlin „Sexistisch und nicht witzig“ oder „gut gemacht“? Das Aufklärungsvideo der Techniker Krankenkasse mit einer Pornodarstellerin hat im Netz viel Kritik, aber auch Zuspruch bekommen. Mit ihrem Clip will die TK eigentlich auf die Notwendigkeit der Hodenkrebs-Früherkennung aufmerksam machen.

Titel des Videos: „Der life-saving Handjob: So tastet du deine Hoden ab“. Die Handlung und das Erscheinungsbild des Clips mit einem jungen Mann und der Pornodarstellerin Anny Aurora ist anfangs deutlich an den Look von Pornofilmen angelehnt. Etwa nach der Hälfte unterbricht das Video kurz und es wird erklärt, wie man durch Abtasten der Hoden frühzeitig Krebs erkennen kann.