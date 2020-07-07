Mainz : Polizei erschießt Mann nach Messerangriff

  1. Panorama
In Mainz erschießt die Polizei einen Mann nach einem Messerangriff.

Mit einem Sichtschutz versehen ist der Tatort (u.) im Stadtteil Gonsenheim, wo ein Mann von der Polizei erschossen wurde. Foto: dpa/Frank Rumpenhorst

Mainz Die Polizei in Mainz hat einen mit einem Messer bewaffneten Mann erschossen. Der Mann habe Beamte attackieren wollen und sei nur noch mit Schüssen aus einer Dienstpistole gestoppt werden können, berichtete die Polizei.

Zuvor hatten die Beamten den Angaben zufolge bereits versucht, den 57 Jahre alten Mann per Pfefferspray und Elektropistole (Taser) aufzuhalten. Wie oft geschossen wurde und wie viele Schüsse ihn trafen, war zunächst unklar.

Ausgelöst wurde der Polizei-Einsatz durch einen Notruf. Anrufer hatten von einem Messerangriff eines Mannes auf einen anderen berichtet. Als die erste Funkstreife am Tatort ankam, trafen die Beamten auf ein Opfer. Es sei mit nicht lebensgefährlichen Verletzungen in ein Krankenhaus gebracht worden.

Der mutmaßliche Messerstecher flüchtete nach der Tat laut Polizei in eine Erdgeschosswohnung einer Senioren-Anlage. Ersten Erkenntnissen zufolge soll dort seine Mutter wohnen. Als er aus der Wohnung trat und auf die Beamten zuging, sei es zur tödlichen Schussabgabe gekommen.

