„Endlich auf dem Heimweg“ : Greta will nach Hause - ausgerechnet die Deutsche Bahn bereitet ihr Probleme

Düsseldorf Sie hat den Atlantik mit einem Segelboot überquert, hat weltweit für Aufsehen gesorgt. Nun will Greta Thunberg nach Hause. Wer hatte ahnen können, dass sie nun ausgerechnet in Deutschland Probleme bei der Reise bekommt.

Nach monatelangem Reisen und zwei Atlantik- Überquerungen auf Segeljachten ist die Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg nach eigenen Angaben auf dem Heimweg - „in überfüllten Zügen durch Deutschland“, wie sie auf Twitter schrieb. Dazu stellte die 16-jährige Schwedin am Samstagabend ein Foto, das sie mit viel Gepäck auf dem Boden eines ICE zeigt. „Und ich bin endlich auf dem Heimweg!“, schrieb sie. Thunberg lehnt es ab zu fliegen, weil dabei besonders viele Treibhausgase ausgestoßen werden. Über den Atlantik war sie zweimal gesegelt, unter anderem hatte sie sich mehrmals bei der Weltklimakonferenz in Madrid zu Wort gemeldet.

Auch auf Twitter fand Thunberg harte Kritik an der immer noch andauernden Weltklimakonferenz in Madrid. Es sehe so aus, als würde die Konferenz gerade scheitern, schrieb die 16-Jährige am späten Samstagabend auf Twitter. „Die Wissenschaft ist eindeutig, aber die Wissenschaft wird ignoriert.“ An dem Kampf, den sie zusammen mit ihren Mitstreitern gegen die Klimakrise führe, ändere das aber nichts: „Was auch immer passiert: Wir werden niemals aufgeben. Wir haben gerade erst angefangen“, twitterte Thunberg, die selbst einige Tage lang bei dem Gipfel dabei war.