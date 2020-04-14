Humorvolle Corona-Anspielung : Usain Bolt veröffentlicht „Social Distancing“-Olympiafoto

Washington Der Ex-Leichathletikstar wirbt augenzwinkernd fürs Abstandhalten im Kampf gegen Coronavirus-Pandemie und landet innerhalb kürzester Zeit einen viralen Hit.

Mit einem Foto von seinem Olympia-Lauf als Werbung fürs Abstandhalten in Corona-Zeiten hat Ex-Leichtathletikstar Usain Bolt im Internet Furore gemacht. Das 2008 bei den Olympischen Spielen in Peking von AFP-Fotograf Nicolas Asfouri aufgenommene Foto zeigt Bolt, wie er beim 100-Meter-Sprint mit weitem Abstand vor seinen Konkurrenten in Weltrekordzeit über die Ziellinie läuft - von Bolt ergänzt durch die augenzwinkernde Unterzeile „Social Distancing“.