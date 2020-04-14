14. April 2020 um 09:25 Uhr
Humorvolle Corona-Anspielung
:
Usain Bolt veröffentlicht „Social Distancing“-Olympiafoto
Washington Der Ex-Leichathletikstar wirbt augenzwinkernd fürs Abstandhalten im Kampf gegen Coronavirus-Pandemie und landet innerhalb kürzester Zeit einen viralen Hit.
Mit einem Foto von seinem Olympia-Lauf als Werbung fürs Abstandhalten in Corona-Zeiten hat Ex-Leichtathletikstar Usain Bolt im Internet Furore gemacht. Das 2008 bei den Olympischen Spielen in Peking von AFP-Fotograf Nicolas Asfouri aufgenommene Foto zeigt Bolt, wie er beim 100-Meter-Sprint mit weitem Abstand vor seinen Konkurrenten in Weltrekordzeit über die Ziellinie läuft - von Bolt ergänzt durch die augenzwinkernde Unterzeile „Social Distancing“.
Mit dem neu aufgelegten Bild erzielte Bolt in kurzer Zeit mehr als eine halbe Million Likes und 90.000 Retweets. „Wild!“, kommentierte ein Twitter-Nutzer, ein "New York Times"-Journalist twitterte ein anderes Foto von Bolt auf der Rennstrecke mit dem Kommentar „Selbstisolation“.
Der Jamaikaner Bolt hatte seine Landsleute in den vergangenen Wochen wiederholt aufgerufen, sich an die Abstandsregeln im Kampf gegen die Coronavirus-Pandemie zu halten. Auch an einer Spendensammelaktion beteiligte er sich.