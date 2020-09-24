Trotz steigender Corona-Zahlen : Urlauberinsel Bali will mit 4400 Influencern Tourismus ankurbeln

  1. Panorama
Trotz steigender Corona-Zahlen: Bali will mit Influencern Tourismus ankurbeln

Touristenboote in den Gewässern vor der Insel Bali. Foto: AFP/SONNY TUMBELAKA

Jakarta Trotz steigender Corona-Fallzahlen will die indonesische Insel Bali wieder Touristen anlocken. 4400 Influencer sollen dafür kostenlos auf der Urlaubsinsel reisen dürfen.

Von Oktober bis November sollen sie kostenlos auf der Insel reisen und im Rahmen der Kampagne mit dem Titel „We love Bali“ in sozialen Medien von ihren Erfahrungen berichten, teilte die örtliche Tourismusbehörde mit.

Die Corona-Pandemie hat Balis Tourismusbranche schwer zugesetzt. Rund 75.000 in dem Sektor tätige Menschen sind dort entlassen oder beurlaubt worden. Seit Ende Juli dürfen Besucher aus anderen Teilen Indonesiens wieder nach Bali reisen. Pläne, die eine Öffnung auch für ausländische Touristen vorsahen, wurden Mitte September nach einem Anstieg der Corona-Fälle vorerst auf Eis gelegt.

Bis Mittwoch gab es auf der Insel mehr als 8100 Infektionsfälle, 236 Menschen starben mit dem Virus. In dem südostasiatischen Land mit rund 267 Millionen Einwohnern stieg die Zahl der bestätigten Corona-Fälle am Mittwoch laut Weltgesundheitsorganisation um rund 4100 auf fast 253.000, rund 9900 Infizierte starben.

