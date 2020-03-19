„Will ehrlich sein“ : „Tagesschau-Sprecherin“ Linda Zervakis zieht ernüchternde Corona-Quarantäne-Bilanz

Hamburg Seit ihrer Rückkehr aus dem Österreich-Urlaub befindet sich „Tagesschau“-Sprecherin Linda Zervakis in freiwilliger Quarantäne. Wie ein Tag bei ihr abläuft, hat sie nun auf Instagram präsentiert.

Während sich die Nachrichten wegen des Coronavirus überschlagen und die „Tagesschau“ in der ARD einen Zuschauerrekord nach dem anderen einfährt, kann eine Sprecherin nur von zu Hause aus zusehen. Linda Zervakis führt in der Regel auch durch die 20-Uhr-Hauptausgabe, doch derzeit ist für sie und ihre Familie Quarantäne angesagt.

Zervakis war im Urlaub in Österreich, in der Nähe von Tirol und begab sich nach der Empfehlung von Gesundheitsminister Jens Spahn freiwillig in häusliche Quarantäne. Und von dort aus hält sie ihre Follower auf Instagram auf dem neuesten Stand, wie ihre Tage ablaufen – in einem Quarantäne-Tagebuch.

An Tag eins meldete sich Zervakis: „Ich weiß gar nicht, wie ich das finden soll. Ich schwanke zwischen ‚Ist das alles abgefahren‘ und ‚kann mal jemand den Schalter finden‘. Es ist eine abgefahrene Zeit, für mich jedenfalls wird es gut sein“. Das war an Tag eins.

Tag zwei und drei verliefen ebenfalls positiv. Zervakis probierte sich im Kochen. Wie sie sagt, seien ihre selbstgemachten Burger aber eher Zwiebeln mit etwas Hackfleisch gewesen. An Tag vier jedoch sieht die Lage schon etwas anders aus. Zervakis meldete sich am Mittwochabend bei ihren Followern und ließ die Hosen runter – verbal: „Ich will ehrlich zu euch sein. Ich habe euch etwas vorgemacht“, schreibt sie. Denn: „Die Wahrheit der Quarantäne sieht so aus. Der Tag beginnt um 6:30h, weil die Kids wach sind. Seit heute haben wir das Schulmaterial bekommen, was unsere Schule wirklich ganz fantastisch organisiert hat. Die Zeiten von Fu und Uta sind definitiv vorbei. Vermutlich auch besser so. Und es ist toll, dass es coole Lern-Apps gibt, mit denen die Kids gerne arbeiten.“