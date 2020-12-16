16. Dezember 2020 um 09:13 Uhr
Keine Ausflüge oder Kurzreisen
:
Straßen.NRW rechnet mit weniger Verkehr an den Feiertagen
Leverkusen Aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie und der damit einhergehenden Maßnahmen dürfte es in diesem Jahr an Weihnachten auf den Straßen noch ruhiger werden als sonst. An einer Stelle könnte es in NRW trotzdem eng werden.
Die Landes-Verkehrszentrale erwartet in diesem Jahr coronabedingt weniger Weihnachtsverkehr als sonst. Zu Weihnachten und in den Tagen danach sei es traditionell ruhig auf den Autobahnen, berichtete der Landesbetrieb Straßenbau. „Dieses Jahr dürfte es noch ruhiger werden“, sagte eine Sprecherin. Von nicht unbedingt nötigen Reisen werde abgeraten, Hotels seien geschlossen. „Auch Ausflüge oder Kurzreisen zum Beispiel in die Niederlande sind nicht möglich, denn im Nachbarland gilt wie auch in NRW bis in den Januar 2021 ein sogenannter Lockdown.“
Zum Beginn der Weihnachtsferien am kommenden Wochenende rechnet die Verkehrszentrale mit ein wenig mehr Reiseverkehr. Auch kurz vor den Feiertagen werde am Dienstag und Mittwoch mehr Verkehr erwartet. „Zu Stau wird das für diese Zeit erwartete Verkehrsaufkommen aber in der Regel nicht führen“, so die Sprecherin.
Eng werden kann es allerdings auf der A1 in Richtung Köln zwischen den Anschlussstellen Hagen-Nord und Hagen-West in Höhe der Brückenbaustelle Hengstey. Hier steht von Freitag (18.12.) 16 Uhr bis Dienstag (22.12.) um 13 Uhr nur ein Fahrstreifen zur Verfügung.