27. Juli 2020 um 02:24 Uhr
Gespräch über Balearen und Kanaren
:
Spanien verhandelt mit London über Quarantäne-Regeln
Flaggen an einem Strand in Mallorca - Briten müssen nach ihrem Spanien-Urlaub 14 Tage in Quarantäne. Über Ausnahmen für die Balearen und Kanaren wird verhandelt.
Foto: dpa/Joan Mateu
Madrid Briten müssen nach der Rückkehr aus Spanien zwei Wochen in Quarantäne. Die spanische Außenministerin hofft, dass Großbritannien diese Regelung aufhebt - wenigstens für Balearen- und Kanarenurlauber.
Müssen britische Insel-Urlauber künftig Rückkehr nicht mehr in Quarantäne? Spanien und Großbritannien verhandeln über eine Ausnahmeregelung für Reisende von den Balearen und Kanaren. Urlauber, die auf diese Inselgruppen reisen, sollten von der 14-tägigen Coronavirus-Quarantäne ausgenommen werden, die London für Spanien-Reisende verhängt hatte, sagte die spanische Außenministerin Arancha González Laya am Sonntag.
Die Inseln seien „stark kontrollierte Territorien“, und ihre derzeitige Coronavirus-Situation sei nicht schlimmer als die von Großbritannien, sagte González Laya. Die Balearen, zu denen unter anderem Mallorca und Ibiza gehören, und die Kanarischen Inseln wie Teneriffa, Gran Canaria und Fuerteventura sind stark vom Tourismus abhängig. Auch viele Briten besuchen die Inseln.
Im Nordosten Kataloniens und in der Provinz Aragón hat es in der vergangenen Woche neue Ausbrüche gegeben, auf den Inselgruppen wurde eine ähnliche Entwicklung jedoch bisher nicht registriert. Tui UK, das größte Reiseunternehmen Großbritanniens, teilte am Sonntag mit, alle Flüge, die auf dem spanischen Festland starten sollten würden gestrichen. Flüge und Pauschalreisen auf die Balearen und Kanaren fanden jedoch weiterhin statt.