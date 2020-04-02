Festival auf Nürburgring : „Rock am Ring“-Macher halten an Pfingsten-Termin fest

Foto: dpa/Thomas Frey 27 Bilder Das sind die Bilder von Rock am Ring 2019.

Nürburg/Nürnberg Die Corona-Krise hat zu vielen Absagen in allen Bereichen geführt. Das legendäre Fsstival „Rock am Ring“ am Nürburgring und das Schwesterfestival „Rock im Park“ sollen aber - Stand jetzt - weiter wie gewohnt stattfinden.

Die Planungen für das Zwillingsfestival „Rock am Ring“ und „Rock im Park“ Anfang Juni gehen trotz Corona-Krise und der derzeit geltenden Kontaktbeschränkungen weiter. „"Rock am Ring" und "Rock im Park" 2020 finden nach derzeitigem Stand wie geplant statt, und die Vorbereitungen laufen auf Hochtouren“, teilte eine Sprecherin der Agentur Live Nation auf Anfrage mit. „Wir beobachten die Situation natürlich aufmerksam und werden den Anweisungen der Gesundheitsbehörden folgen.“ Die Gesundheit von Künstlern, Fans und Mitarbeitern habe oberste Priorität und stehe bei allen Überlegungen an erster Stelle.

Das Zwillingsfestival soll vom 5. bis 7. Juni am Nürburgring in der Eifel und in Nürnberg über die Bühne gehen. Online übertragene Konzerte ohne Publikum vor Ort seien keine Option, hieß es.

Zu den Headlinern sollen in diesem Jahr die Bands Green Day, Volbeat und System Of A Down gehören. „Rock am Ring“ würde im Juni sein 35-jähriges und „Rock im Park“ sein 25-jähriges Bestehen feiern. An beiden Standorten sind in den vergangenen Jahren jeweils mehrere Zehntausend Zuschauer gekommen.

(mja/dpa)