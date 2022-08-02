Opfer von Hass im Netz : Joko und Klaas erinnern an tote Ärztin Lisa-Maria Kellermayr

Joko und Klaas erinnern an tote Ärztin Lisa-Maria Kellermayr

Kerzen stehen als Zeichen der Initiative #YesWeCare und in Gedenken an die oberösterreichische Ärztin Lisa-Maria Kellermayr vor dem Landesgericht und der Staatsanwaltschaft Wels. Foto: dpa/Verena Leiss

Berlin Lisa-Maria Kellermayr hat sich im Kampf gegen Corona engagiert und war im Internet zum Hass-Objekt von Impfgegnern geworden. Joko und Klaas widmeten ihre ProSieben-Sendung „Wer stiehlt mir die Show?“ einer „langjährigen Wegbegleiterin“.

Die Entertainer Joko Winterscheidt (43) und Klaas Heufer-Umlauf (38) haben an die gestorbene österreichische Ärztin Lisa-Maria Kellermayr erinnert. Die beiden widmeten ihre ProSieben-Sendung „Wer stiehlt mir die Show?“ ihrer „langjährigen Wegbegleiterin“, wie es zum Beginn der Show am Dienstagabend hieß.

Die Ärztin sei oft Gast in den Sendungen von Joko und Klaas gewesen, hieß es in dem auch bei Instagram veröffentlichten Beitrag der beiden Entertainer. Während der Corona-Pandemie sei sie engagiert „für die Notwendigkeit der Impfung“ eingetreten und somit ins Visier von radikalen Corona-Leugnern und sogenannten Querdenkern geraten.

Kellermayr habe „regelmäßig explizite und detaillierte Morddrohungen“ erhalten und der Betrieb ihrer Praxis sei immer wieder gestört worden. Ihr Ruf nach Hilfe sei „bei den zuständigen Behörden auf Unverständnis und Untätigkeit“ gestoßen, hieß es weiter in dem Beitrag. Die Polizei in Österreich hatte sich gegen Vorwürfe gewehrt, zu lax reagiert zu haben.

Auch Joko und Klaas hatten in der Corona-Krise immer wieder Flagge gezeigt. So gaben sie Olaf Scholz (SPD) kurz vor dessen Amtsantritt als Bundeskanzler eine Bühne, nachdem sie in ihrer Show „Joko & Klaas gegen ProSieben“ 15 Minuten freie Sendezeit gewonnen hatten. Scholz richtete als Gast der Entertainer einen eindrücklichen Impf-Appell ans Fernsehpublikum.