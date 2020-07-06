6. Juli 2020 um 18:09 Uhr
Nach Corona-Erkrankung
:
Broadway-Star Nick Cordero ist tot
Nick Cordero und seine Frau Amanda Kloots bei einer Fillmpremiere (Archivfoto).
Foto: dpa/Evan Agostini
Los Angeles Nach einem monatelangen Kampf gegen die Folgen einer Infektion mit dem Coronavirus ist der kanadische Schauspieler Nick Cordero im Alter von 41 Jahren in Los Angeles gestorben. Seine Ehefrau Amanda Kloots hatte den Leidensweg ihres Mannes im Internet dokumentiert.
Cordero starb am Sonntag umgeben von seiner Familie, wie seine Frau Amanda Kloots im Online-Dienst Instagram schrieb. "Ich bin fassungslos und alles tut weh. Mein Herz ist gebrochen, ich kann mir unser Leben nicht ohne ihn vorstellen." Das Paar hat einen einjährigen Sohn.
<aside class="park-embed-html">
My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You're a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we've received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, "they'll give you hell but don't you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life," I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. Kloots hatte den mehr als dreimonatigen Kampf ihres Mannes gegen das Coronavirus im Internet dokumentiert. Die Ärzte hatten Cordero nach drei Wochen auf der Intensivstation das rechte Bein amputieren müssen. Grund war ein Blutgerinnsel, eine Komplikation bei Coronavirus-Infektionen. Der Schauspieler war zwischenzeitlich komatös, kam Anfang Mai aber wieder zu Bewusstsein.
I'm not givin' up I'm not givin' up, givin' up No not yet Even when I'm down to my last breath Even when they say there's nothin' left So don't give up on... ⠀ I'm not givin' up I'm not givin' up, givin' up No not me Even when nobody else believes I'm not goin' down that easily So don't give up on me #day79 @andygrammer lyrics to "Don't Give Up On Me"
Nach Angaben seiner Frau verlor er knapp 30 Kilogramm, weil seine Muskeln zurückgingen, und konnte Mitte Juni weder sprechen noch laufen. Zuletzt wartete er auf eine Lungentransplantation. Sein Corona-Leidensweg sorgte weltweit für Anteilnahme. Prominente wie Zack Braff („Scrubs“, „Garden State“), Viola Davis („Fences“) und Lin-Manuel Miranda („Hamilton“) drückten in emotionalen Tweets ihr Beileid aus.
Der in Kanada geborene Cordero spielte unter anderem in „Rock of Ages“ und „Waitress“, für seine Rolle in „Bullets over Broadway“ war er 2014 für den Theaterpreis Tony nominiert. Eine seit April laufende Spendensammlung für die Familie kam bis Montagvormittag (Ortszeit) auf fast 800 000 Dollar.