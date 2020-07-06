Nach Corona-Erkrankung : Broadway-Star Nick Cordero ist tot

Los Angeles Nach einem monatelangen Kampf gegen die Folgen einer Infektion mit dem Coronavirus ist der kanadische Schauspieler Nick Cordero im Alter von 41 Jahren in Los Angeles gestorben. Seine Ehefrau Amanda Kloots hatte den Leidensweg ihres Mannes im Internet dokumentiert.

Der in Kanada geborene Cordero spielte unter anderem in „Rock of Ages“ und „Waitress“, für seine Rolle in „Bullets over Broadway“ war er 2014 für den Theaterpreis Tony nominiert. Eine seit April laufende Spendensammlung für die Familie kam bis Montagvormittag (Ortszeit) auf fast 800 000 Dollar.