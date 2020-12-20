20. Dezember 2020 um 12:55 Uhr
Ansteckende Virusvariante
:
Belgien und Niederlande kappen Flüge aus Großbritannien - Deutschland prüft Vorkehrungen
In Großbritannien werden immer mehr Fälle eines neuartigen Virus bekannt.
Foto: AP/Matt Dunham
In Großbritannien wird wegen einer mutierten Coronavirus-Variante das öffentliche Leben wieder heruntergefahren. Einige Länder haben nun Flugverbindungen aus dem Königreich gestrichen. In Deutschland prüft man ein solches Vorhaben.
Wegen der besonders ansteckenden neuen Variante des
Coronavirus in Großbritannien kappen Belgien und die Niederlande ihre Flugverbindungen dorthin. Belgien kündigte auch eine Unterbrechung des Zugverkehrs mit der Insel an, um zu verhindern, dass die Virusvariante eingeschleppt wird, die sich im Südosten Englands ausgebreitet hat. Die Anordnung gelte ab Mitternacht für 24 Stunden, sagte der belgische Ministerpräsident Alexander De Croo.
„Es gibt sehr viel Fragen zu dieser neuen Mutation“, sagte De Croo. Er hoffe, bis Dienstag mehr Klarheit zu haben. In den Niederlanden dürfen mindestens bis zum Jahresende keine Flugzeuge aus Großbritannien landen. Der britische Premierminister
Boris Johnson hatte gesagt, in London und dem übrigen südlichen England scheine die rasche Ausbreitung des Coronavirus von einer neuen Variante angetrieben zu werden, die um 70 Prozent ansteckender sei.
Auch Deutschland prüft Schutzvorkehrungen im Luftverkehr. Einschränkungen der Flüge aus Großbritannien und auch aus Südafrika seien „eine ernsthafte Option“, hieß es am Sonntag aus Kreisen des Bundesgesundheitsministeriums in Berlin. Man verfolge die Entwicklung sehr genau, stehe mit europäischen Nachbarstaaten in Kontakt und werte mit Hochdruck Informationen über die mögliche Virus-Variante aus.