Deutsche Impfkommission : Stiko empfiehlt Astrazeneca-Impfstoff nur für jüngere Patienten

Ampullen mit dem Corona-Impfstoff des Herstellers Astrazeneca. (Archiv, Symbol) Foto: dpa/Andrew Matthews

Berlin Der Astrazeneca-Impfstoff soll nach einer Empfehlung der deutschen Impfkommission im Gegensatz zu den Präparaten von Biontech und Moderna nur an Menschen unter 65 Jahren verabreicht werden. Grund sei eine dünne Datenlage über die Wirksamkeit.

In der am Donnerstag veröffentlichten Empfehlung der Ständigen-Impfkommission des Robert-Koch-Instituts heißt es, das Astrazeneca-Präparat solle in den einzelnen Stufen, die die Priorisierung festlegen, "jeweils nur den Personen angeboten werden, die 18-64 Jahre alt" sind.

Die Stiko begründete ihre Einschätzung damit, dass zur Beurteilung der Impfeffektivität ab 65 Jahren "aktuell keine ausreichenden Daten" vorlägen. "Abgesehen von dieser Einschränkung wird dieser Impfstoff ebenfalls als gleichermaßen geeignet angesehen", hieß es in der Empfehlung.

Der Astrazeneca-Impfstoff ist in der EU noch nicht zugelassen. Die Europäische Arzneimittel-Agentur EMA könnte am Freitag dafür grünes Licht geben. In der Europäischen Union zugelassen sind bislang die Vakzine der Mainzer Firma Biontech und ihres US-Partners Pfizer sowie jenes des US-Konzerns Moderna.

(csi/AFP)