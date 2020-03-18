Post auf Instagram : Heidi Klum mit Erkältung im Bett - Coronavirustest durchgeführt

Los Angeles Model Heidi Klum liegt mit erkältungsähnlichen Symptomen im Bett. Das gab sie am Freitag bekannt. Nun posteste sie auf Instagram, ihr gehe es schon viel besser. Zu einem Coronavirus-Test, den sie durchgeführt hatte, sagte sie nichts.

Model Heidi Klum (46) geht es nach einwöchiger Bettruhe offenbar besser. Am Mittwoch postete die „Germany's next Topmodel“-Moderatorin auf Instagram ein Video-Update mit dem Hinweis: „7. Tag im Bett und fühle mich viel besser“. Klum zeigt sich in einem abgedunkelten Zimmer mit ihrer Katze im Bett. Die vierfache Mutter postete auch ein Foto mit Schal und Mütze sowie kurze Videos, in denen sie im Garten mit ihrem Hund spielt. Zu einem möglichen Ergebnis eines Coronavirus-Test sagte Klum am Mittwoch nichts.