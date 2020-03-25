25. März 2020 um 12:17 Uhr
Erhöhtes Risiko
:
Prinz Charles positiv auf Coronavirus getestet
Prinz Charles ist mit dem Virus infiziert.
Foto: dpa/Kirsty Wigglesworth
London Prinz Charles hat das Coronavirus. Wo sich der britische Thronfolger das Virus eingefangen hat, war zunächst unklar. Er hat nur milde Symptome, gehört aber mit 71 Jahren auch schon zu einer Gruppe mit erhöhtem Risiko.
Der britische Thronfolger Prinz Charles ist positiv auf das neuartige Coronavirus getestet worden. Das teilte der Palast am Mittwoch in London mit. Er habe nur milde Symptome und sei ansonsten bei guter Gesundheit, hieß es weiter. Mit seinen 71 Jahren gehört Prinz Charles jedoch bereits zu einer Gruppe mit erhöhtem Risiko durch die Lungenkrankheit Covid-19.
Seine Frau, Herzogin Camilla (72), sei ebenfalls getestet worden, bei ihr wurde aber den Angaben zufolge keine Infektion festgestellt. Das Paar sei nun in häuslicher Isolation auf Schloss Balmoral in Schottland. Wo sich der Prince of Wales das Virus eingefangen haben könnte, war zunächst unklar. Charles habe in den vergangenen Wochen eine Vielzahl von Terminen wahrgenommen. Er arbeite nun von zuhause aus, hieß es in der Mitteilung.
Ob auch Königin Elizabeth II. (93) und ihr Mann, Prinz Philip (98), getestet wurden, war zunächst unklar. Die beiden hatten sich bereits in der vergangenen Woche nach Schloss Windsor, westlich von London, zurückgezogen. Sie gelten wegen ihres hohen Alters als besonders gefährdet.
Charles und Camilla hatten noch vor wenigen Wochen über das Coronavirus gescherzt. „Ich bin in Selbstisolation“, sagte Herzogin Camilla, als sie bei einem Besuch des Londoner Verkehrsmuseums (London Transport Museum) Anfang März einen Ein-Personen-Bunker betrat.