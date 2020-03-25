Erhöhtes Risiko : Prinz Charles positiv auf Coronavirus getestet

London Prinz Charles hat das Coronavirus. Wo sich der britische Thronfolger das Virus eingefangen hat, war zunächst unklar. Er hat nur milde Symptome, gehört aber mit 71 Jahren auch schon zu einer Gruppe mit erhöhtem Risiko.

Der britische Thronfolger Prinz Charles ist positiv auf das neuartige Coronavirus getestet worden. Das teilte der Palast am Mittwoch in London mit. Er habe nur milde Symptome und sei ansonsten bei guter Gesundheit, hieß es weiter. Mit seinen 71 Jahren gehört Prinz Charles jedoch bereits zu einer Gruppe mit erhöhtem Risiko durch die Lungenkrankheit Covid-19.

Seine Frau, Herzogin Camilla (72), sei ebenfalls getestet worden, bei ihr wurde aber den Angaben zufolge keine Infektion festgestellt. Das Paar sei nun in häuslicher Isolation auf Schloss Balmoral in Schottland. Wo sich der Prince of Wales das Virus eingefangen haben könnte, war zunächst unklar. Charles habe in den vergangenen Wochen eine Vielzahl von Terminen wahrgenommen. Er arbeite nun von zuhause aus, hieß es in der Mitteilung.