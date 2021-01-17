  1. Panorama
Fußball-EM 2021: Karl Lauterbach glaubt wegen Corona an Absage

Im Sommer geplant : Lauterbach glaubt an Absage der Fußball-EM

Berlin Kann im Sommer trotz Coronavirus-Pandemie die in den Sommer 2021 verschobene Fußball-Europameisterschaft stattfinden? SPD-Gesundheitsexperte Karl Lauterbach glaubt nicht mehr daran.

Er rechnet mit einem Ausfall in diesem Jahr. „Ich glaube, dass die EM komplett abgesagt wird, weil wir im März eine Situation haben werden, die in vielen Ländern Europas schlechter sein wird als heute“, sagte der 57-Jährige bei „t-online“. „Es wird sich alles – leider – von allein ergeben. Wir könnten im März eine Situation erleben, in der kaum jemand überhaupt auf die Idee kommen wird, eine Fußball-EM auszutragen.“
Die Europäische Fußball-Union UEFA plant für die EM, die vom 11. Juni bis 11. Juli stattfinden soll, mit vier verschiedenen Corona-Szenarien für ihre zwölf Spielorte. Diese reichen von Spielen in vollen Stadien bis hin zu einem kompletten Zuschauer-Ausschluss. Am 5. März soll eine verbindliche Regelung getroffen werden, wie viele Zuschauer an den Spielstätten in die einzelnen EM-Stadien dürfen.

„Wir können in Europa nicht davon ausgehen, dass wir bis Mitte des Jahres ausreichend Impfstoff haben werden“, sagte Lauterbach. Es sei „am wahrscheinlichsten“, dass es keine Zuschauer in den Stadien geben werde, sollte das Turnier stattfinden können.

