Erster globaler Protest im Netz : Zehntausende bei Online-Klimastreik von „Fridays for Future“

Schilder ja, Menschen nein. Hunderte Plakate liegen auf dem Rasen vor dem Reichstag in Berlin. Foto: AP/Michael Sohn

Berlin Sie können nicht auf die Straße, Schule findet sowieso kaum statt - trotzdem wollen die Aktivisten von Fridays for Future auch in der Corona-Krise Aufmerksamkeit auf den Klimawandel lenken. In Deutschland beteiligten sich zehntausende Menschen an den Online-Protesten.

Zehntausende Menschen in Deutschland haben sich am Freitag via Internet am ersten globalen, digitalen Klimastreik von „Fridays for Future“ beteiligt. Wegen der weltweiten Corona-Einschränkungen hatte die Klimaschutzbewegung ihren fünften globalen Klimastreik in das Internet verlegt. Zu sehen war die mehrstündige Online-Demonstration per Livestream in den sozialen Netzwerken wie Facebook, Twitter, Instagram und Youtube.

Allein auf der Videoplattform verfolgten in Spitzenzeiten bis zu 20.000 Zuschauer die Beiträge und Grußbotschaften von Musikern, Schauspielern, Autoren, Wissenschaftlern und Klima-Aktivisten aus ganz Deutschland. Darunter waren der Arzt und Moderator Eckart von Hirschhausen, die Sänger Bosse und Clueso, Sängerin Lena, Schauspielerin Katja Riemann und die Poetry-Slammerin Paulina Behrendt.

Moderiert wurde die Online-Demonstration unter dem Motto #FightEveryCrisis von „Fridays For Future“-Aktivisten von der Wiese vor dem Berliner Reichstagsgebäude aus. Vor dem Parlament waren 10.000 Schilder und Banner ausgelegt, die sonst auf den Demonstrationen getragen werden.

Auch in zahlreichen anderen deutschen Städten wie Köln, Hamburg, Heidelberg, München, Stuttgart oder Dresden gab es kleine öffentliche Aktionen. „Unsere Reaktion auf Covid-19 muss nachhaltig und sozial fair sein“, hieß es: „Das heißt: kein Geld für fossile Brennstoffe!“

Neben Deutschland gab es laut „Fridays For Future“ in mehr als 100 weiteren Ländern Online-Aktionen zum Klimaschutz. Bei vergangenen globalen Klimastreiks hatten allein in Deutschland Hunderttausende für konsequenten Klimaschutz demonstriert.



(ala/epd)