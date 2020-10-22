22. Oktober 2020 um 14:52 Uhr
Wegen Corona-Pandemie
:
RTL sagt Dschungelcamp in Wales ab
Sonja Zietlow und Daniel Hartwig moderieren normalerweise die RTL-Show „Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!“ (Archivfoto).
Foto: dpa/Marius Becker
Köln Im Januar 2021 sollte die 15. Staffel von „Ich bin ein Star - holt mich hier raus!“ ausgestrahlt werden. Wegen der Corona-Pandemie war der Drehort bereits von Australien nach Wales verlegt worden. Doch nun hat RTL die Show abermals abgesagt. Es soll ein Ersatzformat geben.
Das ursprünglich für Anfang 2021 geplante
RTL-„ Dschungelcamp“ in Wales wird wegen der Corona-Pandemie abgesagt. „So sehr uns diese Produktion am Herzen liegt, die Sicherheit und die Gesundheit für alle Beteiligten haben absolute Priorität“, erklärte RTL-Unterhaltungschef Markus Küttner am Donnerstag
Man plane nun eine „neue, spannende“ Show zu dem Format mit den beiden Dschungel-Moderatoren
Sonja Zietlow (52) und Daniel Hartwich (42) in Deutschland. Ein RTL-Sprecher stellte allerdings klar, dass es sich nicht um ein „"Dschungelcamp" in Deutschland“ handeln werde. Zuvor hatten die „Bild“-Zeitung und der Branchendienst dwdl.de berichtet.
26 Bilder
Das sind die Könige des Dschungelcamps
Foto: TVNOW / Stefan Menne
RTL hatte bereits Ende September auf die Corona-Lage reagiert und die Show vom traditionellen Schauplatz in
Australien nach Wales verlegt. Statt im Dschungel sollten die Promis diesmal in einem Grusel-Schloss zu sehen sein. Nun ist auch dieser Plan hinfällig, in diesem Winter einen König oder eine Königin „des walisischen Dschungels“ zu krönen.
„Ich bin ein Star - holt mich hier raus!“, wie die Show offiziell heißt, ist seit langem ein Erfolgsformat des Senders. Das Finale der 14. Staffel im Januar verfolgten 6,22 Millionen Zuschauer, was dem Sender einen Marktanteil von 30 Prozent bescherte..
Eine Bilderstrecke mit den Gewinnern der vergangenen Staffel finden Sie
hier.