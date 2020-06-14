Nach Pause wegen Corona : Deutsche Bahn nimmt reguläre Fahrten ins Ausland wieder auf

Ein ICE der Deutschen Bahn. Foto: dpa/Philipp von Ditfurth

Berlin Nach der Grenzöffnung will die Deutsche Bahn (DB) ihr Angebot an Verbindungen ins Ausland schrittweise wieder hochfahren. Auch neue Verbindungen wurden geschaffen. Was Kunden jetzt wissen müssen.

Bis Ende Juni werde der internationale Fernverkehr in alle erreichbaren Länder wieder aufgenommen, kündigte DB-Fernverkehrschef Michael Peterson am Sonntag an. Einige Strecken ins Ausland waren auch in den vergangenen Wochen schon bedient worden.

Bis Ende Juni sollen dann wieder alle Züge in die Schweiz, nach Österreich, Italien, Tschechien, Frankreich, Belgien, Dänemark, Polen und in die Niederlande regulär fahren. Zudem ist nach DB-Angaben ab 27. Juni eine neue ICE-Verbindung zwischen Berlin und Innsbruck geplant sowie eine neue Direktverbindung von Berlin über Dresden, Prag und Wien nach Graz ab dem 16. Juni.

Deutschland wird seine wegen der Corona-Pandemie eingeführten Grenzkontrollen am Sonntag um 24.00 Uhr beenden. Mit der Aufhebung der Binnengrenzkontrollen müssen Reisende auch keinen triftigen Einreisegrund mehr nachweisen. Wegen der Pandemie hatte Deutschland Kontrollen an den Grenzen zu Österreich, der Schweiz, Frankreich, Luxemburg und Dänemark eingeführt, die in den vergangenen Wochen schon zurückgefahren worden waren.

(mja/AFP)