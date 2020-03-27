Die Pandemie in Daten : Wie sich das Coronavirus in Deutschland und der Welt entwickelt

Wie sich das Coronavirus in Deutschland und der Welt entwickelt

Die Pandemie in Daten

Interaktiv Mehr als 160 Länder sind weltweit vom Coronavirus betroffen. Mehrere Hundertausend Infektionen wurden bestätigt, ein Großteil der Erkrankten ist glücklicherweise wieder genesen. Wir zeigen die aktuelle Entwicklung der weltweiten Covid-19-Pandemie in Daten.

Seit Wochen sammeln Forscher der amerikanischen Johns Hopkins University weltweit Daten zur Entwicklung des Coronavirus. Dabei greifen sie auf Zahlen der Weltgesundheitsorganisation WHO, Angaben staatlicher Behörden in aller Welt, Medienberichte und weitere Quellen zurück. Dadurch ist die wohl größte und aktuellste Datenbank zur weltweiten Entwicklung der Pandemie entstanden.

Daten zum Coronavirus in Deutschland basieren außerdem auf Erhebungen des Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), das gemeinsam mit dem Unternehmen „Rislayer“ die Angaben aller 401 Städte und Kreise in Deutschland zusammenträgt.