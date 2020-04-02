Französische Politiker : USA kaufen Schutzmasken in China auf

Paris In der Nacht zu Mittwoch ist eine Lieferung von über zwei Millionen Schutzmasken in Frankreich angekommen. Doch bestellt hatten das Land eine Milliarde. Ein Politiker warf den USA nun vor, diese aufzukaufen.

Französische Politiker werfen den USA vor, für Frankreich bestimmte Lieferungen von Schutzmasken in China aufzukaufen. Renaud Muselier, Präsident der Region Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, sagte dem Fernsehsender BFMTV am Donnerstag, dass für Frankreich bestimmte Maskenlieferungen von einem anderen Land auf dem Rollfeld chinesischer Flughäfen gekauft worden seien. Auf Nachfrage bestätigte Muselier, dass es sich dabei um die USA gehandelt habe.

Auch der Regionalpräsident der schwer von der Coronavirus-Pandemie getroffenen Region Grand Est, Jean Rottner, erhob Vorwürfe gegen die USA. „Es ist wahr, dass die Amerikaner auf dem Rollfeld ankommen, das Geld herausnehmen und drei- oder viermal mehr für die Bestellungen bezahlen“, sagte Rottner am Mittwochabend dem Radiosender RTL. Er sprach von einem täglichen Kampf. Eine Arbeitsgruppe seiner Region bemühe sich gemeinsam mit Geldgebern darum, „diese Märkte zu gewinnen“, sagte Rottner. Dass in der Nacht zu Mittwoch eine Lieferung mit rund zwei Millionen Schutzmasken aus China in Ostfrankreich angekommen war, habe ihn sehr glücklich gemacht. Die Region Grand Est grenzt an Deutschland.