5. November 2020 um 08:57 Uhr
Ein Tag der Wahl
:
Corona-Rekord in USA - Mehr als 100.000 Fälle
Zwei Medizinerinnen in Schutzkleidung arbeiten auf einer Station im Krankenhaus "Bellevue Hospital" in New York.
Foto: dpa/Seth Wenig
Baltimore Einen Tag nach den Präsidentschaftswahlen wurden in den USA über 100.000 Neuinfektionen mit dem Coronavirus registriert – so viele wie noch nie. Insgesamt haben sich in dem Land bisher 9,4 Millionen mit dem Virus infiiziert.
Einen Tag nach der Präsidentenwahl haben die
USA erstmals seit Beginn der Pandemie mehr als 100 000 neue Corona-Fälle binnen 24 Stunden verzeichnet. Am Mittwoch gab es 102 831 bekannte Neuinfektionen, wie aus Daten der Universität Johns Hopkins (JHU) in Baltimore vom Donnerstagmorgen MEZ hervorging. Der bislang höchste Wert war am Freitag registriert worden, als mehr als 99 000 Ansteckungen gemeldet wurden. Die Zahl der Toten binnen einen 24 Stunden blieb relativ stabil bei 1097.
Insgesamt haben sich in den USA mit ihren rund 330 Millionen Einwohnern mehr als 9,4 Millionen Menschen mit dem
Coronavirus infiziert. Rund 233 000 Menschen starben bislang - mehr als in jedem anderen Land der Welt.
Jetzt sei es an der Zeit, eine Teststrategie zu entwickeln, um „die stille Epidemie der asymptomatischen COVID-19-Infektionen“ besser zu erfassen, schrieb der Chef der Gesundheitsbehörde CDC, Robert Redfield, am Mittwoch (Ortszeit) auf Twitter. Präsident
Donald Trump hatte im Wahlkampf wiederholt gesagt, die USA seien in der Krise bald über den Berg - wofür es keine Anzeichen gibt. Sein Herausforderer Joe Biden hat Trump vorgeworfen, beim Schutz der Amerikaner versagt zu haben. Ein Wahlergebnis gibt es bislang noch nicht.