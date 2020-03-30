Coronakrise in den Niederlanden : Provinz Zeeland verhängt Übernachtungsverbot für Touristen

Coronakrise in den Niederlanden

Die Zeepeduinen bei Nieuw-Haamstede in Zeeland (Archivbild): Für Touristen ist die Region erst einmal tabu. Foto: dpa-tmn/Bernd F. Meier

Düsseldorf Gerade zu Ostern wird die niederländische Provinz Zeeland zum beliebten Ziel für Touristen - vor allem aus NRW. Doch dieses Jahr ist alles anders. Ab Montag sind touristische Übernachtungen in Zeeland verboten - sogar im eigenen Ferienhaus.

Das Übernachtungsverbot für Touristen tritt am Montag (30. März) um 12 Uhr in Kraft. Urlauber, die sich bereits in Zeeland aufhalten, werden aufgefordert, bis Montagmittag abzureisen. Die Sicherheitsbehörden der Provinz mit beliebten Urlaubsorten wie Domburg und Renesse begründen den Schritt damit, eine Überlastung des Gesundheitssystems vermeiden zu wollen. Bereits zuvor waren Touristen gebeten worden, ihren Urlaub wenn möglich zu verschieben.