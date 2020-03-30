30. März 2020 um 06:58 Uhr
Coronakrise in den Niederlanden
:
Provinz Zeeland verhängt Übernachtungsverbot für Touristen
Die Zeepeduinen bei Nieuw-Haamstede in Zeeland (Archivbild): Für Touristen ist die Region erst einmal tabu.
Foto: dpa-tmn/Bernd F. Meier
Düsseldorf Gerade zu Ostern wird die niederländische Provinz Zeeland zum beliebten Ziel für Touristen - vor allem aus NRW. Doch dieses Jahr ist alles anders. Ab Montag sind touristische Übernachtungen in Zeeland verboten - sogar im eigenen Ferienhaus.
Das Übernachtungsverbot für Touristen tritt am Montag (30. März) um 12 Uhr in Kraft. Urlauber, die sich bereits in Zeeland aufhalten, werden aufgefordert, bis Montagmittag abzureisen. Die
Sicherheitsbehörden der Provinz mit beliebten Urlaubsorten wie Domburg und Renesse begründen den Schritt damit, eine Überlastung des Gesundheitssystems vermeiden zu wollen. Bereits zuvor waren Touristen gebeten worden, ihren Urlaub wenn möglich zu verschieben.
Das Verbot umfasst alle Arten von touristischen Übernachtungmöglichkeiten - neben Hotels auch Campingplätze, Strandhütten, Boote und sogar die eigene Ferienwohnung. Die Maßnahmen sind vorerst bis zum 10. Mai angesetzt, können aber auch verlängert oder verkürzt werden.
Die Niederlande haben das öffentliche Leben inzwischen weitgehend still gelegt. Bürger sollen zu Hause bleiben und müssen in der Öffentlichkeit eineinhalb Meter Abstand wahren.
Bisher gibt es in im Land nach Zählung der Johns-Hopkins-Universität 8640 registrierte Corona-Patienten. Mindestens 546 Menschen starben. Am stärksten betroffen ist die südöstliche Provinz Nord-Brabant nahe der Grenze zu Nordrhein-Westfalen.
