15. Oktober 2020 um 16:39 Uhr
Harris sagt Auftritte ab
:
Mitarbeiter der US-Vizepräsidentschaftskandidatin mit Corona infiziert
US-Vizepräsidentschaftskandidatin Kamala Harris hat bis Montag alle öffentlichen Auftritte abgesagt.
Foto: AP/Julio Cortez
Washington Zwei Personen aus dem Mitarbeiterstab der US-Vizepräsidentschaftskandidatin Kamala Harris haben sich mit dem Coronavirus infiziert. Sie sagte daraufhin persönliche Auftritte bis Montag ab.
US-Vizepräsidentschaftskandidatin
Kamala Harris hat wegen zwei Corona-Fällen in ihrem Mitarbeiterstab persönliche Auftritte bis Montag abgesagt. Das teilte das Wahlkampfteam des Präsidentschaftskandidaten Joe Biden am Donnerstag mit. Biden sei nicht dem Virus ausgesetzt gewesen, obwohl sie am 8. Oktober mehrere Stunden zusammen in Arizona tätig waren.
Bei einer für Harris' Öffentlichkeitsarbeit zuständigen Person und einer weiteren Person sei nach der Reise bei Tests festgestellt worden, dass sie infiziert seien, teilte das Wahlkampfteam mit.
Biden und Harris waren an dem Tag bei mehreren Stopps ihrer Reise, Treffen und einem gemeinsamen Auftritt vor Reportern an einem Flughafen zusammen. In der Öffentlichkeit trugen sie jederzeit Masken und Berater sagten, sie hätten dies auch zu anderen Zeiten getan. Biden und Harris haben sich seither mehrfach auf das Virus testen lassen und es wurde keine Infektion festgestellt.