Coronavirus Liveblog: Bundesweite Inzidenz steigt weiter - RKI meldet 222.080 Neuinfektionen

Corona-Newsblog : Bundesweite Inzidenz steigt weiter - RKI meldet 222.080 Neuinfektionen

Corona NRW: So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet - 2020 bis 2022
73 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die bundesweite Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz bei den Corona-Neuinfektionen ist leicht gestiegen. Nach Angaben des Robert Koch-Instituts liegt der Wert nun bei 1733,4. Und: Die FDP in NRW ist gegen Hotspot-Regelungen. Alle Entwicklungen im Blog.

