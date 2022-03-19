19. März 2022 um 04:48 Uhr
Corona-Newsblog
:
Bundesweite Inzidenz erneut gestiegen - auf 1735
73 Bilder
Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern
Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler
Liveblog Düsseldorf Das RKI meldet am Samstagmorgen 260.239 Neuinfektionen. Am Freitag teilte Schulministerin Yvonne Gebauer mit, die Maskenpflicht in den Schulen in NRW ende zum 2. April. Alle Entwicklungen im Blog.
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>