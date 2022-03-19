  1. Panorama
Coronavirus Liveblog – Bundesweite Inzidenz steigt laut RKI auf 1735

Corona-Newsblog : Bundesweite Inzidenz erneut gestiegen - auf 1735

Corona NRW: So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet - 2020 bis 2022
73 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Das RKI meldet am Samstagmorgen 260.239 Neuinfektionen. Am Freitag teilte Schulministerin Yvonne Gebauer mit, die Maskenpflicht in den Schulen in NRW ende zum 2. April. Alle Entwicklungen im Blog.

