Schutz der Allgemeinheit : Stadt Menden richtet vorsorglich Lager für Quarantäne-Brecher ein

Menden Zur zwangsweisen Unterbringung möglicher Corona-Quarantäne-Brecher hat die Stadt Menden in einer Turnhalle ein vorsorgliches Lager eingerichtet. Es soll im Ernstfall zum Schutz der Allgemeinheit dienen.

Es solle in erster Linie der Abschreckung dienen, sagte Sebastian Arlt, Corona-Krisenstabsmanager der Stadt im Sauerland. 17 Feldbetten stehen dort für den Fall zur Verfügung, sollten sich mit dem Coronavirus Infizierte oder unter häusliche Quarantäne gestellte Verdachtsfälle nicht an die Isolationsauflagen halten. „Wir haben keinen akuten Fall, wollen aber auf jeden Fall vorbereitet sein“, sagte Arlt. Die „Westfalenpost“ hatte zuvor berichtet.

„Wir können die ja nicht einzeln in ihrer Wohnung bewachen“, sagte Arlt. Eine Unterbringung in der Halle sei dabei nicht als Strafe, sondern als Ultima Ratio zum Schutz der Allgemeinheit zu sehen. „Das sind wir den Menschen, die sich ja in allergrößter Mehrzahl gesetzeskonform verhalten, schuldig.“