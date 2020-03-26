26. März 2020 um 16:33 Uhr
Schutz der Allgemeinheit
:
Stadt Menden richtet vorsorglich Lager für Quarantäne-Brecher ein
Infos
Symptome und Test - so erkennt man das Coronavirus. Foto: dpa/Arne Dedert
Menden Zur zwangsweisen Unterbringung möglicher Corona-Quarantäne-Brecher hat die Stadt Menden in einer Turnhalle ein vorsorgliches Lager eingerichtet. Es soll im Ernstfall zum Schutz der Allgemeinheit dienen.
<div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
<div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
Es solle in erster Linie der Abschreckung dienen, sagte Sebastian Arlt, Corona-Krisenstabsmanager der Stadt im Sauerland. 17 Feldbetten stehen dort für den Fall zur Verfügung, sollten sich mit dem Coronavirus Infizierte oder unter häusliche Quarantäne gestellte Verdachtsfälle nicht an die Isolationsauflagen halten. „Wir haben keinen akuten Fall, wollen aber auf jeden Fall vorbereitet sein“, sagte Arlt. Die „Westfalenpost“ hatte zuvor berichtet.
Die Städte seien nach dem Infektionsschutzgesetz dazu verpflichtet, Sorge dafür zu tragen, potenziell Infizierte, die andere gefährden, weil sie nicht zu Hause bleiben, aus dem Verkehr zu ziehen. Dafür müssten auch Räumlichkeiten vorgehalten werden.
<script src="https://player.glomex.com/integration/1/glomex-player.js"></script>
<glomex-player data-integration-id="40599z13k6kiey8z" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem;"></glomex-player>
<div id="div-gptrpd_contentad"></div>
<script>
var glomexerrorcount=0;
(function() {
function init() {
if (!window.googletag) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf GPT");
return;
}
// if (document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0]===undefined) {
// window.setTimeout(init, 100);
// console.log("warten auf glomex-player");
// return;
// }
// if (document.querySelectorAll(".error-box")[0]===undefined && glomexerrorcount<5) {
// window.setTimeout(init, 100);
// console.log("warten auf glomex-error-box", glomexerrorcount);
// glomexerrorcount++;
// return;
// }
// var glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
var adslotnameexten = "", adslotname = "", adslot = "", adslotid = "", adsize1 = '', setkey = "", setkeyvalue = "";
glomexerrorcount=4;
// var glomexdisplay="none";
// Contentad wenn kein Glomex
// if(glomexdisplay!= "block"&& glomexerrorcount<4){
// console.log("Glomex glomexdisplay!= block");
// //prüfen wieviele CAD im Artikel
// if(window.ads.desktop.slots.length>0){
// var slotcount=0;
// for(var f=1;window.ads.desktop.slots.length>f;f++){
// var counterf = f-1;
// var slotname = window.ads.desktop.slots[counterf].adSlotName+"";
// if(slotname.indexOf('contentad')>=0){
// slotcount = slotname.substr(9);
// }
// }
// if(slotcount!=0){
// if(slotcount!==""){
// slotcount = slotcount.substr(1);
// slotcount= parseInt(slotcount)+1;
// adslotnameexten = "_"+slotcount;
// }
// }
// }
// adslotname = "contentad"+adslotnameexten;
// adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname;
// adslotid = "contentad"+adslotnameexten;
// adsize1 = [[300,250],[300,300],[336,280],[468,60],[540,300],[728,90],[800,250],[970,90],[970,250]];
// setkey = "adformat";
// setkeyvalue = "contentad";
// }else{
//Impressiontracker
console.log("Glomex Impression");
adslotname = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [1,1];
setkey = "key";
setkeyvalue = "glomex";
// googletag.pubads().definePassback('/1017380/rp-online.de', [1,1]).setTargeting('key', ['glomex']).display();
// }
var insertindiv = document.querySelector('#div-gptrpd_contentad');
var div= document.createElement('div');
div.id = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
div.style.textAlign = "center";
insertindiv.appendChild(div);
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.defineSlot(adslot,adsize1,adslotid).setTargeting(setkey, [setkeyvalue]).addService(googletag.pubads());
// googletag.pubads().refresh([slot_cad1]);
googletag.enableServices();
googletag.display(adslotname);
});
}
init();
})();
</script>
<script src="https://player.glomex.com/integration/1/glomex-player.js"></script>
<glomex-player data-integration-id="40599z13k6kiey8z" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem;"></glomex-player>
<div id="div-gptrpd_contentad"></div>
<script>
var glomexerrorcount=0, glomexdisplay;
(function() {
function init() {
if (!window.googletag) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf GPT");
return;
}
if (document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0]===undefined) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf glomex-player");
return;
}
if (glomexerrorcount<12 && glomexdisplay!== "block") {
glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
console.log("glomex-player",glomexerrorcount, glomexdisplay);
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
glomexerrorcount++;
return;
}
// if (document.querySelectorAll(".error-box")[0]===undefined && glomexerrorcount<5) {
// window.setTimeout(init, 100);
// console.log("warten auf glomex-error-box", glomexerrorcount);
// glomexerrorcount++;
// return;
// }
// var glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
var adslotnameexten = "", adslotname = "", adslot = "", adslotid = "", adsize1 = '', setkey = "", setkeyvalue = "";
glomexerrorcount=4;
// var glomexdisplay="none";
// Contentad wenn kein Glomex
if(glomexdisplay!== "block"){
console.log("Glomex glomexdisplay!== block");
//prüfen wieviele CAD im Artikel
if(window.ads.desktop.slots.length>0){
var slotcount=0;
for(var f=1;window.ads.desktop.slots.length>f;f++){
var counterf = f-1;
var slotname = window.ads.desktop.slots[counterf].adSlotName+"";
if(slotname.indexOf('contentad')>=0){
slotcount = slotname.substr(9);
}
}
if(slotcount!=0){
if(slotcount!==""){
slotcount = slotcount.substr(1);
slotcount= parseInt(slotcount)+1;
adslotnameexten = "_"+slotcount;
}
}
}
adslotname = "contentad"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "contentad"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [[300,250],[300,300],[336,280],[468,60],[540,300],[728,90],[800,250],[970,90],[970,250]];
setkey = "adformat";
setkeyvalue = "contentad";
}else{
//Impressiontracker
console.log("Glomex Impression");
adslotname = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [1,1];
setkey = "key";
setkeyvalue = "glomex";
// googletag.pubads().definePassback('/1017380/rp-online.de', [1,1]).setTargeting('key', ['glomex']).display();
}
var insertindiv = document.querySelector('#div-gptrpd_contentad');
var div= document.createElement('div');
div.id = adslotname;
div.style.textAlign = "center";
insertindiv.appendChild(div);
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.defineSlot(adslot,adsize1,adslotid).setTargeting(setkey, [setkeyvalue]).addService(googletag.pubads());
// googletag.pubads().refresh([slot_cad1]);
googletag.enableServices();
googletag.display(adslotname);
});
}
init();
})();
</script>
„Wir können die ja nicht einzeln in ihrer Wohnung bewachen“, sagte Arlt. Eine Unterbringung in der Halle sei dabei nicht als Strafe, sondern als Ultima Ratio zum Schutz der Allgemeinheit zu sehen. „Das sind wir den Menschen, die sich ja in allergrößter Mehrzahl gesetzeskonform verhalten, schuldig.“