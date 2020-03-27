„Lied für jetzt“ : Die Ärzte machen ihren Fans mit neuer Single Mut in der Corona-Krise

Die Ärzte machen ihren Fans mit neuer Single Mut in der Corona-Krise

Berlin Die Punkband Die Ärzte grüßt in Corona-Zeiten aus dem Homeoffice und präsentiert einen neuen Song. Sie singen von der Langeweile in Zeiten von Ausgangsbeschränkungen und Kontaktverboten - und machen Hoffnung auf ihr neues Album.

In dem „Lied für jetzt“, das seit Freitag bei Youtube zu hören ist und nach Bandangaben „unter Einsatz von drei gebrauchten Mobiltelefonen“ hergestellt worden sein soll, scheinen Farin Urlaub, Bela B und Rod González sich jeweils in heimischer Isolation zu befinden. Bela positioniert eine Rolle Klopapier als Statussymbol vor der Kamera, Hobbyfotograf Farin blättert in einem Fotoband und Rod präsentiert eine beeindruckende Gitarrensammlung.