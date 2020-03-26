26. März 2020 um 12:12 Uhr
Gegen Quarantäne-Vorschriften verstoßen
:
Deutscher Corona-Patient in Südafrika verhaftet
Eine Werbetafel mit der Aufschrift „Stay home if you can“ in Kapstadt.
Foto: dpa/Nardus Engelbrecht
Kapstadt Südafrika ist derzeit das am stärksten von der Coronavirus-Pandemie betroffene Land auf dem afrikanischen Kontinent. Ein deutscher Tourist hat sich nun mit dem Virus infiziert. Doch er hielt sich nicht an die Quarantäne-Vorschriften und wurde verhaftet.
Die Behörden in Südafrika gehen laut Medienberichten hart gegen Personen vor, die sich trotz einer Infektion mit dem Coronavirus in der Öffentlichkeit aufhalten. So verhaftete die Polizei einen deutschen Touristen, wie südafrikanische Medien am Donnerstag berichten. Er soll trotz positiven Corona-Tests seine Unterkunft nahe des Kruger-Nationalparks verlassen haben, um seinen Urlaub fortzusetzen.
Ebenso ist ein Mann, der trotz Corona-Diagnose zur Arbeit erschien, nun wegen "versuchten Mordes" angeklagt. Der 52-Jährige habe laut lokaler Polizei zuletzt mehrere Länder bereist; nach seiner Rückkehr sei er positiv auf Covid-19 getestet worden, berichten südafrikanische Zeitungen (Donnerstag). Trotz angeordneter Quarantäne habe er einen Gottesdienst besucht und weiterhin sein Geschäft betrieben. Die Behörden suchen derzeit nach Personen, die Kontakt zu dem Mann hatten.
In Südafrika tritt am Donnerstag um Mitternacht eine dreiwöchige Ausgangssperre in Kraft. Die Regierung in Pretoria fürchtet, das Virus könne verheerende Auswirkungen auf die Bevölkerung in Townships und knapp acht Millionen HIV-Patienten im Land haben. Am Mittwoch verzeichnete Südafrika 709 Infizierte.