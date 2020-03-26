Gegen Quarantäne-Vorschriften verstoßen : Deutscher Corona-Patient in Südafrika verhaftet

Eine Werbetafel mit der Aufschrift „Stay home if you can“ in Kapstadt. Foto: dpa/Nardus Engelbrecht

Kapstadt Südafrika ist derzeit das am stärksten von der Coronavirus-Pandemie betroffene Land auf dem afrikanischen Kontinent. Ein deutscher Tourist hat sich nun mit dem Virus infiziert. Doch er hielt sich nicht an die Quarantäne-Vorschriften und wurde verhaftet.

Die Behörden in Südafrika gehen laut Medienberichten hart gegen Personen vor, die sich trotz einer Infektion mit dem Coronavirus in der Öffentlichkeit aufhalten. So verhaftete die Polizei einen deutschen Touristen, wie südafrikanische Medien am Donnerstag berichten. Er soll trotz positiven Corona-Tests seine Unterkunft nahe des Kruger-Nationalparks verlassen haben, um seinen Urlaub fortzusetzen.

In Südafrika tritt am Donnerstag um Mitternacht eine dreiwöchige Ausgangssperre in Kraft. Die Regierung in Pretoria fürchtet, das Virus könne verheerende Auswirkungen auf die Bevölkerung in Townships und knapp acht Millionen HIV-Patienten im Land haben. Am Mittwoch verzeichnete Südafrika 709 Infizierte.

