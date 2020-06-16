16. Juni 2020 um 03:53 Uhr
Verdoppelung nach fünf Wochen
:
Bestätigte Coronavirus-Fälle weltweit übertreffen die Acht-Millionen-Marke
Beerdigung einer an Covid-19 gestorbenen Frau in Santiago de Chile am 15. Juni 2020.
Foto: AP/Esteban Felix
New York Die Pandemie wütet weiter. China kämpft schon mit einem zweiten Ausbruch des Coronavirus. In nur sieben Wochen hat sich die Zahl der Toten weltweit verdoppelt - und geht langsam auf eine halbe Million zu.
Die Zahl der weltweit bestätigten Coronavirus-Fälle steigt erstmalig auf über acht Millionen. Brennpunkte sind insbesondere Lateinamerika und die USA, auch China kämpft mit einem neuen Ausbruch des Virus im Zusammenhang mit einem Lebensmittelgroßmarkt in Peking. Die Vereinigten Staaten melden mit etwa 2 Millionen oder 25 Prozent aller gemeldeten Fälle die höchste Anzahl von Infektionen weltweit.
Laut einer Zählung der Nachrichtenagentur Reuters nimmt die Ansteckung in Lateinamerika am schnellsten zu, die Region zeichnet sich für mittlerweile 21 Prozent aller Fälle verantwortlich. Brasilien entwickelt sich mit 888.271 offiziell gemeldeten Covid-19-Fällen und fast 44.000 Todesfällen zum Hotspot nach den USA. Gesundheitsexperten vermuten, dass die Dunkelziffer mangels breiter Testmöglichkeiten in Lateinamerikas größtem Land deutlich höher liegen dürfte.
Der erste Coronavirus-Fall wurde nach offiziellen Angaben Anfang Januar in China gemeldet. Es dauerte bis Anfang Mai, um vier Millionen Infizierte weltweit zu verzeichnen. Laut einer Reuters-Zählung dauerte es dann nur fünf Wochen, bis sich die Zahl auf acht Millionen Fälle verdoppelt hatte.
An den Folgen der Lungenerkrankung sind bislang weltweit rund 434.000 Menschen gestorben. Die Zahl der Todesfälle hatte sich innerhalb von sieben Wochen verdoppelt.