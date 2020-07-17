17. Juli 2020 um 08:29 Uhr
Bereits mehr als 138.000 Tote
:
USA verzeichnen mehr als 68.000 Coronavirus-Neuinfektionen binnen 24 Stunden
Ein Mitarbeiter des Gesundheitswesens nimmt auf dem Testgelände des Medizinischem Zentrums United Memorial in Houston einen Abstrich von einem Patienten (Archivbild).
Foto: dpa/David J. Phillip
Washington Erst am Mittwoch hatten die USA mit mehr als 67.600 Corona-Fällen einen Höchststand bei den Neuinfektionen erreicht. Am Donnerstag meldete die Johns-Hopkins-Universität den neuen Rekordwert von 68.428 neuen Ansteckungsfällen.
Die Zahl der Corona-Neuinfektionen in den USA hat einen weiteren Rekordwert erreicht: Binnen 24 Stunden wurden nach Angaben der Johns-Hopkins-Universität vom Donnerstagabend (Ortszeit) 68.428 neue Ansteckungsfälle registriert. Die Zahl der Corona-Toten sei um 974 auf 138.201 gestiegen.
In den USA breitet sich das neuartige Virus seit einigen Wochen wieder verstärkt aus. Betroffen sind vor allem Bundesstaaten im Süden und Westen. Insgesamt liegt die Zahl der erfassten Infektionsfälle im Land den Angaben der Johns-Hopkins-Universität zufolge inzwischen bei 3,56 Millionen.
Die USA sind das mit Abstand am härtesten von der Pandemie betroffene Land der Welt. Dies gilt sowohl für die Infektions- als auch die Totenzahlen. Zuletzt waren immer neue Rekordstände bei den Ansteckungszahlen verzeichnet worden.