20. April 2020 um 08:24 Uhr
Für 1,57 Milliarden Schüler
:
Unicef und Microsoft weiten globale Lernplattform aus
Video-Chats mit Mitschülern und Lehrer? Oder eine Plattform mit Aufgaben zum Herunterladen? Es gibt viele Möglichkeiten fürs Lernen mit Internet. Symbolbild.
Foto: dpa/Lino Mirgeler
New York Der sogenannte Learning Passport (Lernpass) ziele darauf ab, dass Kinder weiter lernen und ihre Ausbildung zuhause fortsetzen. Ursprünglich sollte die Plattform Flüchtlingskindern das Lernen ermöglichen.
Das UN-Kinderhilfswerk Unicef und Microsoft weiten in der Corona-Krise ihre globale Lernplattform aus. Mehr als 1,57 Milliarden Schüler in mehr als 190 Ländern seien derzeit durch Schulschließungen aus ihren Klassenzimmern verdrängt, teilte Unicef (Montag) in New York mit.
Die digitale Fernlernplattform wurde den Angaben zufolge in Partnerschaft zwischen Unicef, Microsoft und der Universität Cambridge geschaffen, um Vertriebenen und Flüchtlingskindern eine Bildungsmöglichkeit zu bieten. Sie werde nun rasch erweitert, um Kindern und Jugendlichen, deren Schulen aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie geschlossen sind, einen Lehrplan auf Länderebene zu ermöglichen. Auch Lehrern und Pädagogen wolle die Plattform wichtige Ressourcen zur Verfügung stellen.
Der in den vergangenen 18 Monaten in Entwicklung befindliche Lernpass sollte in diesem Jahr als Pilotprogramm starten. Kosovo, Osttimor und die Ukraine führen den Angaben zufolge als erste ihren Online-Lehrplan darüber ein. Zu den Inhalten gehören Online-Bücher, Videos und Hilfen für Eltern von Kindern mit Lernschwierigkeiten.