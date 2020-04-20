Für 1,57 Milliarden Schüler : Unicef und Microsoft weiten globale Lernplattform aus

New York Der sogenannte Learning Passport (Lernpass) ziele darauf ab, dass Kinder weiter lernen und ihre Ausbildung zuhause fortsetzen. Ursprünglich sollte die Plattform Flüchtlingskindern das Lernen ermöglichen.

Das UN-Kinderhilfswerk Unicef und Microsoft weiten in der Corona-Krise ihre globale Lernplattform aus. Mehr als 1,57 Milliarden Schüler in mehr als 190 Ländern seien derzeit durch Schulschließungen aus ihren Klassenzimmern verdrängt, teilte Unicef (Montag) in New York mit.