Coronavirus-Spende : Leonardo DiCaprio versteigert Statistenrolle in nächstem Film

Leonardo DiCaprio bei der Oscar-Verleihung im Februar 2020. Foto: AP/Jordan Strauss

Los Angeles Zahlreiche Prominente beteiligen sich an der Aktion: Der Spender wird per Zufall ausgewählt und darf unter anderem mit den Hauptdarstellern des neuen Films und Regiesseur Martin Scorsese Mittagessen gehen.

Hollywoodstar Leonardo DiCaprio will Menschen in der Coronavirus-Krise mit der Chance auf eine Statistenrolle in seinem nächsten Film zum Spenden bewegen. Der „Titanic“-Darsteller und sein Schauspielkollege Robert De Niro schlossen sich am Mittwoch einer Initiative an, die Fans im Gegenzug für eine Spende die Aussicht auf ein Treffen mit ihrem Idol bietet.

Ein per Zufall ausgewählter Spender wird im nächsten Film der beiden, "Killers of the Flower Moon", eine Statistenrolle bekommen. Neben einem Mittagessen mit den beiden Hauptdarstellern und Regie-Altmeister Martin Scorsese wird der Gewinner auch zur Premierenfeier eingeladen.

"Wenn ihr euch jemals gefragt habt, wie es ist, mit dem großartigen Martin Scorsese zusammenzuarbeiten - das ist eure Chance", sagte DiCaprio in einem gemeinsamen Internetvideo mit De Niro. Die Spenden gehen an Organisationen, die in der Coronavirus-Krise Kinder aus armen Familien, andere Bedürftige und Helfer mit Lebensmitteln versorgen.

Bei dem sogenannten "All in Challenge" geben Stars Spendern die Chance auf ein persönliches Treffen - und fordern dann andere Prominente auf, es ihnen gleichzutun. DiCaprio reichte den Stab unter anderem an den Schauspieler Matthew McConaughey weiter, der mit einem Spender ein American-Football-Spiel anschauen will.

Andere Prominente, die sich bei der Aktion beteiligen, sind Popsänger Justin Bieber und Basketball-Legende Magic Johnson. Die Organisatoren hoffen auf Spenden von insgesamt 100 Millionen Dollar.

(anst/AFP)