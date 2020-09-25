25. September 2020 um 16:02 Uhr
Corona-Schutz
:
Deutschland sitzt auf 1,2 Milliarden Masken
Maskenproduktion im Inland: Ein Materialwissenschaftler sieht sich die Produktion von FFP2-Schutzmasken des Maschinenbauers Karl Rabofsky GmbH an.
Foto: dpa/Britta Pedersen
Berlin Weil Schutzmasken zu Beginn der Pandemie Mangelware waren, war die Bundesregierung in die Beschaffung eingestiegen. Doch zunächst müssen die Ankäufe geprüft werden - und das dauert offenbar.
In Deutschland werden nach Angaben des Bundesgesundheitsministeriums zur Zeit gut 1,2 Milliarden Schutzmasken gelagert. Das geht aus der Antwort des Bundesgesundheitsministeriums auf eine Anfrage der FDP-Abgeordneten Christine Aschenberg-Dugnus hervor, über die RTL und ntv zuerst berichtet hatten. Den Angaben des Ministeriums zufolge wurden und werden in diesem und im nächsten Jahr OP- und FFP2-Masken für insgesamt 5,9 Milliarden Euro beschafft. Voraussichtlich werden „nach jetzigem Kenntnis- und Prüfungsstand“ mehr als 85 Prozent aller Masken „verkehrsfähig und damit für den Gesundheitssektor verwendbar sein“, heißt es weiter.
„Das Ministerium ist noch immer dabei die Masken zu prüfen, das dauert einfach viel zu lange“, sagte Aschenberg-Dugnus. Wenn die Haltbarkeit nur zwei Jahre betrage, frage man sich, wie viele nach Ende der Prüfung überhaupt noch nutzbar seien. „Es ist wichtig, in Zukunft die Produktion von medizinischer Schutzausrüstung wieder nach Deutschland und Europa zurückzuholen, so dass wir die überhöhten Preise aus China nicht mehr zahlen müssen.“
Zu Beginn der Corona-Pandemie waren Schutzmasken Mangelware. Die Regierung war nach Hilferufen aus Kliniken und Pflegeheimen in die zentrale Beschaffung eingestiegen. Für Organisation, Logistik, Einkauf und Verträge wurde die Unternehmensberatung Ernst & Young eingeschaltet. Die Bundesregierung zahlt dafür nach früheren Angaben fast zehn Millionen Euro.