Virales Video : Dieser Arzt zeigt, was Sie beim Corona-Test immer falsch machen (und wie es richtig geht)

How do you do a Rapid Antigen Test on a child?



Here you go! (Quick vid due to time)



Wash hands, blow nose.

Kid’s head on arm/pillow.

Swab hand resting on chin or cheek in case sudden moves.

GO LOW, GO SLOW.

Gentle twirl 1-2cm for 10-15 seconds.

Do other side.



Take care! pic.twitter.com/zfnGFlHlTp