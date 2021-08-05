  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Zustimmung für Corona-Impfung gestiegen

Corona-Newsblog : Zustimmung für Corona-Impfung laut Umfrage gestiegen

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf In dieser Woche gaben 83 Prozent der Befragten an, sich auf jeden Fall gegen Corona impfen zu lassen oder einmal geimpft zu sein- das ist mehr als noch im Mai. Und: Die bislang kostenlosen Schnelltests für Bürger werden Apotheken in NRW zu einem Preis von etwa 20 Euro anbieten können, schätzt Thomas Preis, Chef des Apothekerverbands Nordrhein. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

  • 8/5/21 5:10 PM
  • 8/5/21 4:53 PM
  • 8/5/21 4:40 PM
  • 8/5/21 4:37 PM
  • 8/5/21 1:25 PM
  • 8/5/21 10:46 AM
  • 8/5/21 10:41 AM
  • 8/5/21 9:57 AM
  • 8/5/21 9:28 AM
  • 8/5/21 8:52 AM
  • 8/5/21 8:45 AM
  • 8/5/21 8:37 AM
  • 8/5/21 8:22 AM
  • 8/5/21 8:18 AM
  • 8/5/21 7:28 AM
  • 8/5/21 6:58 AM
  • 8/5/21 6:23 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software