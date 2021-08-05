Corona-Newsblog : Zustimmung für Corona-Impfung laut Umfrage gestiegen

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf In dieser Woche gaben 83 Prozent der Befragten an, sich auf jeden Fall gegen Corona impfen zu lassen oder einmal geimpft zu sein- das ist mehr als noch im Mai. Und: Die bislang kostenlosen Schnelltests für Bürger werden Apotheken in NRW zu einem Preis von etwa 20 Euro anbieten können, schätzt Thomas Preis, Chef des Apothekerverbands Nordrhein. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

