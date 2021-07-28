Corona-Newsblog : Zahl der Neuinfektionen in den Niederlanden fast halbiert

Die Impfungen gegen Covid19 schreiten voran (Symbolfoto). Foto: dpa/Patrick Pleul

Liveblog Düsseldorf In den Niederlanden wurden im Vergleich zur Vorwoche 46 Prozent weniger Corona-Neuinfektionen registriert, die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz liegt nun bei 215. Und: Der EU-Kommission zufolge hat die Impfkampagne in der EU eine wichtige Schallmauer durchbrochen. Alle News in unserem Liveblog.

