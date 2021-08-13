  1. Panorama
Corona-Newsblog: Zahl der Corona-Toten weltweit steigt auf über 4,5 Millionen

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Wie schwer die Virus-Krise die Welt trifft, wird erst mit Blick auf die Gesamtzahlen ersichtlich. Einer aktuellen Auswertung zufolge sind inzwischen über 4,5 Millionen Menschen im Zusammenhang mit Corona gestorben. Und: Die Bundesregierung erklärt die Türkei und die USA zu Hochrisikogebieten. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

