Corona-Newsblog : Gebauer will Impfangebot für Schüler in NRW ausbauen

Corona-Newsblog: Yvonne Gebauer will Impfangebot für Schüler ausbauen

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.

Liveblog Düsseldorf Auch Schülerinnen und Schüler ab zwölf Jahren sollen an allen Schulformen in NRW ein Impfangebot erhalten. Und: In Frankreich wird erstmal ein ausgebildeter Spürhund eingesetzt, um mit dem Coronavirus infizierte Menschen zu erkennen. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

