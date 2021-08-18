Corona-Newsblog : Gebauer will Impfangebot für Schüler in NRW ausbauen

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Auch Schülerinnen und Schüler ab zwölf Jahren sollen an allen Schulformen in NRW ein Impfangebot erhalten. Und: In Frankreich wird erstmal ein ausgebildeter Spürhund eingesetzt, um mit dem Coronavirus infizierte Menschen zu erkennen. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

