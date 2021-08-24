  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Viruslast bei Delta-Variante 300 mal höher

Corona-Newsblog : Viruslast bei Delta-Variante 300-fach erhöht

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Zu diesem Ergebnis kam eine Studie aus Südkorea. Das bedeutet aber nicht, dass sie 300 Mal ansteckender ist als die ursprüngliche Variante. Und: Das RKI zählt über 5000 Neuinfektionen – deutlich mehr als vergangene Woche. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

  • 8/24/21 9:19 AM
  • 8/24/21 8:39 AM
  • 8/24/21 8:21 AM
  • 8/24/21 6:11 AM
  • 8/24/21 5:15 AM
  • 8/23/21 7:45 PM
  • 8/23/21 5:58 PM
  • 8/23/21 4:30 PM
  • 8/23/21 4:11 PM
  • 8/23/21 3:33 PM
  • 8/23/21 1:52 PM
  • 8/23/21 1:20 PM
  • 8/23/21 1:08 PM
  • 8/23/21 12:51 PM
  • 8/23/21 12:15 PM
  • 8/23/21 11:34 AM
  • 8/23/21 11:08 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software