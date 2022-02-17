  1. Panorama
Corona-Newsblog - Vierte Impfung bietet vermutlichkeinen höheren Schutz gegen Omikron

Corona-Newsblog : Viele Omikron-Infektionen trotz vierter Impfung

Corona NRW - So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
68 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Daten aus Israel deuten darauf hin, dass eine vierte Impfdosis den Schutz vor einer Ansteckung nicht wesentlich erhöht. Und: NRW kippt ab Samstag die 2G-Regel im Einzelhandel. Es fallen zudem die Kontaktbeschränkungen für Geimpfte und Genesene. Alle Corona-News im Blog.

