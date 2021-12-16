  1. Panorama
Corona-Newsblog - Viele Termine für Kinderimpfungen in NRW bereits ausgebucht

Große Nachfrage in NRW : Viele Termine für Kinderimpfungen bereits ausgebucht

Corona NRW - So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
48 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die Nachfrage nach Terminen zum Start der Kinderimpfungen gegen Corona ist groß in NRW. Viele Termine sind bereits ausgebucht. Und: Moderna will nach Aussagen von Gesundheitsminister Lauterbach 35 Millionen Impfdosen eher liefern. Alle Corona-News lesen Sie im Blog.

