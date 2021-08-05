  1. Panorama
Corona-Newsblog: Unionsfraktion hält Nachteile für Ungeimpfte für richtig

Corona-Newsblog : Rechtsexperte der Union hält Nachteile für Ungeimpfte für folgerichtig

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Ansgar Heveling von der CDU ist der Meinung, dass die Freiheitsrechte von Geimpften und Genesenen nicht weiter beschränkt werden dürfen - auch wenn das Ungeimpfte einschränkt. Und: Einer aktuellen Forsa-Umfrage zufolge befürwortet ein Drittel der Befragten eine Impfpflicht. Das sind deutlich mehr als noch vor einem Monat. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

