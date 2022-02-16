Corona-Newsblog : Mehrheit in NRW will weiter Maske tragen

Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler 66 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern

Liveblog Düsseldorf Auch ohne Maskenpflicht will einer Umfrage zufolge eine Mehrheit der Bürger in NRW weiter Maske tragen. Die Bund-Länder-Runde hat sich auf weitreichende Lockerungen geeinigt. Und: In Österreich fallen ab 5. März so gut wie alle Corona-Beschränkungen. Alle Corona-News im Blog.

